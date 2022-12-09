The second annual “Unity on the Square Festival” in Cape Town this month will acknowledge the city’s music legends, as well as showcase the talent of emerging and young artists.

The promoter says a segment of the event will be dedicated to the local pioneers, Terry Fortune, Leslie Kleinsmith and Omar Adams, who paved the way for many successful artists this Friday.

Some of the musicians on Saturday’s programme include Emo Adams, Mafikizolo, Salome, Youngsta CPT, Loukmaan Adams, Robin Pieters, as well as Jarrad Ricketts.

The aim of the festival is to promote a sense of unity this festive time. The gates open at 11am on Green Market Square in the CBD. There will be various markets and vendors.