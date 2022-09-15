State witness Tumelo Madlala has pointed out accused 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the two men who stormed into the home of Kelly Khumalo moments before former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

State witness Tumelo Madlala points out at accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi as the man he saw on the night #SenzoMeyiwa was shot and killed.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/QlUHcWRA2d — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 15, 2022

Without saying whether Ntanzi was the man who pulled the trigger, Madlala says the 32-year-old from Freedom Park in Phokeng, Rustenburg, was the man whose hand Meyiwa grabbed as he pressed him against the wall in the kitchen.

“And a person you have seen before, if you meet this person again, it won’t be difficult to recognise that person. And I won’t tell lies about a person. Even that person knows,” says Madlala.

BREAKING: Tumelo Madlala points out accused 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, a 32-year-old from Freedom Park in Phokeng, Rustenburg, as the man who was pressed against the wall by #SenzoMeyiwa Ntanzi is the accused who’s said to have made confessions.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/p6iUPLiXOs — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 15, 2022

Earlier this week, Madlala told the court that he was sitting in the sitting room when a man who was short in height, had short dreadlocks, had a scotch hat on and had worn a brown or caramel jacket walked barged into the house carrying a gun and demanded cellphones and money.

According to Madlala, Longwe Twala, Zandi Khumalo’s boyfriend at the time, rose up and pushed the man on his way out, while Kelly Khumalo ran into one of the bedrooms.

He says there was then a second man who was tall and slender, who was then attacked by Meyiwa, pressing the man against the wall while Kelly, Zandi, and Gladness Khumalo(the owner of the house and Kelly’s mother), assaulted the other assailant with his crutches.

Madlala says he stood up and punched the intruder who was held against the wall by Meyiwa before a shot went off. He says it was at this time that he ran into one of the bedrooms and found Meyiwa lying on the floor with a bullet wound on his chest.

On Thursday, Ntanzi, spotting a blue T-shirt smiled and seemed unbothered when he was pointed as one of the intruders.

Ntanzi is currently serving 35 years’ imprisonment for a 2014 murder and according to the statement by the Investigating Officer, Colonel Bongani Gininda, the accused is said to have made confessions and the firearm used in the matter which he was convicted and sentenced in, was through ballistic tests, proven to be the same firearm used in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

There was confusion about what the witness was saying about his state of sobriety. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/RvvUjXdmDU — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 15, 2022