Former ANC Deputy President David Mabuza is facing an uncertain future in local politics. Nominated from the floor on Saturday during the ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec, Mabuza declined the nomination leaving Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane as the only three candidates for his position in the party.

Mashatile has earlier on Monday been confirmed as the new deputy president.

According to Political Analyst, Sandile Swana, the recent developments surrounding Mabuza could signal the end of his political career.

“Yes, in one sense it is the end of his political career in terms of going up the presidency,” says Swana.

He says the politics of people like Mabuza, of building branches to have the largest number of delegates at the conference to win a position for yourself, are dying politics within the ANC.

“Bearing in mind that the ANC politics which is the politics that people like David Mabuza, the likes of Nomvula Mokonyane and even the likes of Cyril Ramaphosa are known for. Those politics will actually lose power in 2024 and lose more power in 2029. So those politics are not the politics of the future. If you did not get the chance of becoming a president maybe at the time that Thabo Mbeki was and maybe Cyril Ramaphosa you are now coming … this is not a new dawn of a political career in the ANC. This is the dusk. The sun is setting on the ANC as we speak today.”

Swana says Mabuza “if he is lucky” he could be an ambassador somewhere.

He has shot down the idea that the former Mpumalanga premier could use the next five years to reconnect with the masses on the ground – something that he may not have had when he moved to national – an come back stronger in 2027 to contest for presidency.

He says the party will be losing power in the next 10 years and anyone who may want to become the South African president through being a member of the ANC is not going to happen in 10 years’ time.

“It will take 10 to 15 years for the ANC to recover lost ground,” says Swana.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantash have retained their position in the highest ANC structure as party president and National Chairperson, respectively. Mashatile has been elected part deputy president while Fikile Mbalula becomes the new Secretary-General – a position previously held by Ace Magashule – and will be deputised by Nomvula Mokonyane and Maropene Ramokgopa as 1st and 2nd deputy secretary-generals.

Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has become the first female treasurer general since the unbanning of the party.

