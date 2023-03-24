At least 13 people have been killed in clashes with police just outside Brazil’s sea-side City, Rio de Janeiro after a raid to arrest a gang leader.

The clashes took place in the working-class Salgueiro neighbourhood in the city of Sao Goncalo, Brazil’s second-largest city.

According to the police, those killed were all suspected criminals.

Leonardo Costa Araujo, accused of being a drug gang leader from the northern state of Para, is among the dead.

He was implicated in the death of several police officers in Para in recent years and police believed he was hiding in the area.