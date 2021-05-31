Professor Koleka Mlisana says it is up to every individual to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chair of the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee, says the possible countrywide threat of a third wave of the coronavirus can be avoided if people adhere to the regulations.

On Sunday night, in his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that four provinces including Gauteng, the Free State, Northern Cape and the North West have already reached the threshold of a third wave.

South Africa moves to adjusted lockdown Level 2 from Monday.

The President’s full address is in the video below:

Mlisana says it is up to every individual to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

“As we all now are concerned that we are getting into the third wave as we have seen and heard the President highlighted last night. Now, what is important as the community is to make sure that we adhere to the prevention intervention.”

“Use of mask properly that is the only way that we are going to be able to avoid high numbers of the [third] wave. Otherwise, we are to stretch our health services too thinly and we need to be careful about that,” adds Mlisana.