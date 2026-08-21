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Third suspect in Reiger Park shooting set to appear in court

  • [FILE] Empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
SABC News

Third Suspect in Reiger Park Shooting Due in Court

A third suspect arrested in connection with the Reiger Park shooting is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old faces charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The charges stem from the shooting that claimed the lives of two women and two Anti-Gang Unit members in Reiger Park earlier this month.

Two other suspects have already appeared in the same court and are expected back on the 25th of August 2026 for their formal bail applications.

VIDEO | Third suspect arrested in Reiger Park shooting

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