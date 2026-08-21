Third suspect in Reiger Park shooting set to appear in court

Third Suspect in Reiger Park Shooting Due in Court

A third suspect arrested in connection with the Reiger Park shooting is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old faces charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The charges stem from the shooting that claimed the lives of two women and two Anti-Gang Unit members in Reiger Park earlier this month.

Two other suspects have already appeared in the same court and are expected back on the 25th of August 2026 for their formal bail applications.

BREAKING NEWS | A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of two women and two police officers in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg, earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/Hlezmz820Q — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 20, 2026

VIDEO | Third suspect arrested in Reiger Park shooting