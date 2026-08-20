Third suspect arrested in connection with Reiger Park shooting

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murders of two women and two police officers in Reiger Park in Johannesburg earlier this month.

The 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The killings happened when the two police constables, Siphiwe Sibeko and Thapelo Tlomatsane, were responding to a shooting incident where two women, Jaydin Margeman and Rolleen Lessing, had been shot dead.

The suspect faces charges similar to those of his co-accused, including two counts of murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.

Spokesperson for the HAWKS in Gauteng, Katlego Mogale, says the suspect was arrested in Ekurhuleni.

“Through an intelligence-driven operation and meticulous investigation, the team traced the suspect to Ekurhuleni, where he was arrested in connection with the brutal killing of two police officers and two women in Reiger Park on 07 August 2026. The latest arrest brings to three the number of suspects who have been identified and charged in connection with the killings. The 27-year-old suspect faces charges similar to those of his co-accused, one of whom is reportedly a relative.”

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