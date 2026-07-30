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Third state witness resumes testimony in Matlala’s trial 

Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala together with co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on January 29, 2026.
  • Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala together with co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on January 29, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The third state witness in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others is expected to continue with cross-examination on Thursday at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Captain Phimi Sekgobela has been testifying in the trial within a trial, detailing the sequence of events that occurred on the day Musa Kekana was arrested following the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart in April 2024.

The alleged gunman, together with Matlala, his wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama, are facing a string of charges in connection with the failed assassinations of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, socialite Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Wednesday, Sekgobela testified that he did not have sufficient details to apply for a search warrant before entering Kekana’s property.

“Because at the time I did not know the name that I was to apply the search warrant for…with the experience that I have, I have not come across an application for a search warrant with only an address and not a name…at least maybe if I had an alias name like known as then it was a different story.”

VIDEO | Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial:

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