A third person has died following last night’s shooting in Tongaat, north of Durban.

It is alleged the three men were sitting outside business premises when unknown suspects fired shots at them.

Two men died at the scene. A third died in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson, Thenjiswa Ngcobo, says, “Reports indicate that the deceased were sitting outside when unknown men alighted from a vehicle (and) fired shots. Two of them were declared dead scene, while the other was rushed to hospital for medical attention. He was later declared dead in hospital.”