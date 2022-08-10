Environmentalists say India is pushing for greener energy as it is launching more electronic vehicles for public transport and inviting private players to invest in clean energy technology, especially, in the automobile sector.

The recently held auto expo in New Delhi saw automobile companies launching electric rickshaws, two-wheelers, and even lithium cars as they showcased the latest inventions of electric vehicle technologies.

“To tackle climate change, emission reduction is the only way one can do it at this juncture. And that is why India is doing its best and setting an example for developing countries,” said Director of Renewable Energy Technology, The Energy and Resources Institute, Shirish Garud.

The country looks forward to striking a change against its polluted environment which is a courtesy of carbon emissions from fuel-run vehicles and coal-reliant industries.

India, the world’s third-largest carbon polluter, has finally approved new targets for slashing planet-warming emissions, more than a year after a United Nations deadline for updated commitments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a net-zero carbon emitter by 2070. The nation plans to install 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030, from about 105 GW currently and has recently announced a plan to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.