A third charge of possession of prohibited ammunition has been added to the charges faced by the two police officers arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Nathaniel Julies. The other two charges faced by the officers are murder and defeating the ends of justice. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) arrested the officers yesterday.

Julies, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old’s death was the catalyst for demonstrations in the community.

“As the investigation continues, IPID investigators are working tirelessly doing their detective duties. An additional third charge of possession of prohibited ammunition has been added to the initial charge. Those police officials had no authority to possess the ammunition that they were found to have used. They are prohibited in terms of the law,” says IPID Spokesperson, Ndileka Cola.

Community Safety MEC in Gauteng, Faith Mazibuko has welcomed the arrest of the two police officers.

Angry community members have continuously faced off with police leading to the arrest of about 10 people.

Mazibuko says she trusts the police investigating body will ensure that justice is served.

“This arrest should send a strong message to other law enforcement officers that they are not above the law. MEC Mazibuko trusts that IPID will build a water tight case to ensure that the officers are not granted bail and are eventually convicted for taking the life of an innocent teenager,” Mazibuko’s spokesperson Pinkie Numa said.

Use of excessive force by police

The Human Rights Commission said on Friday that it has engaged police structures over allegations of excessive force used by its members against the public.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the family.

HRC Acting Legal Head Buang Jones says they will monitor the investigation.

“We have met with the police earlier today (Friday) to find a way in which we can work together to strengthen community engagement to advance human rights but also attend to concerns about the heavy-handedness of the police. We are going to monitor the investigations by the IPID. We are secondly going to assist the family to secure appropriate redress and we will in the interim engage all the relevant stakeholders to strengthen to facilitate the retraining of the police force.”

Eldorado Park community protest

Despite the arrest of the two police officers linked the fatal shooting of Julies, the Eldorado Park community will still be embarking on a protest march on Sunday.

Community activist, Keith Duarte, says they’ll be out again in their numbers on Sunday to intensify their demand for justice.

“We have a mass action on Sunday in Eldorado Park, where we’ll form a human chain from Freedom Park because Freedom Park is part of our community. So we’ll surround the police station again on Sunday. This police officer must go to disciplinary hearing. And there similar other officers, it’s not the first incident; we need to get out all the incidents where our community has been brutalised. So we’re also saying here we’re dealing with an incompetent police station. We don’t believe in this police station; we don’t trust this police station, so we need a reshuffle, to reshuffle that whole police station.” – Additional reporting by Pearl Magubane.

