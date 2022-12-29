The third accused in the Maselspoort Resort alleged racial attack has been granted R20 000 bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Forty-eight-year-old Jacobus Claasen is facing three charges – attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

He’s accused of allegedly attempting to drown one of the teenagers following a scuffle over the alleged usage of the resort’s swimming pool on Christmas Day.

VIDEO | 3rd suspect appears in court over Maselspoort Resort alleged racial attack:

Two other accused, aged 33 and 47, were released on a warning on Wednesday after they were slapped with charges of common assault and crimen injuria.

Meanwhile, the family of the two boys says they intend to sue the alleged attackers.

Attorney Zola Majavu, who is also conducting a watching brief for the family, says they intend to sue for financial reparations and other ancillary reliefs.

Family lawyer Zola Majavu gives update on alleged Maselspoort racial attack:

Majavu says, “A good thing that I can tell you now is that from the management of the resort side we also have additional information and footage that we are passing on to the state, and the police so that they can make out of it whatever they want because our job is to collaborate and assist. And whatever the court decides we will welcome it and at the same time because of the collaboration I will also be getting useful information which I will use for purposes of civil litigation because we are definitely going to sue there’s no doubt about that.”

Additional reporting by Makgala Masiteng.