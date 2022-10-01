Former City of Johannesburg mayor Dr. Mpho Phalatse was ousted by 139 votes as the DA’s partner the Inkatha Freedom Party refrained from voting. This follows a day after Cope councillor Colleen Makhubele was elected as Johannesburg speaker.

The former parliamentary leader of the Democratic Alliance, Lindiwe Mazibuko said on Twitter Friday she’s glad that things are finally surfacing in the press.

I’m glad this angle is finally surfacing in the press. I am reliably told that @mphophalatse1 is routinely excluded from party negotiations about her own government, which are instead (mis)managed by DA’s leader and federal council chairman from Cape Town. https://t.co/pXllk9I5Ad — Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) September 30, 2022



“There is no disconnecting between myself and DA leadership. We are united in our quest to undo yesterday’s illegal act and reinstate the Joburg Multi-Party Government,”said Phalatse.

“We do not recognise and reject the decisions of that illegal meeting. We will be in court at the earliest opportunity to uproot this corrupt cabal that seized power unlawfully, and restore to our residents their legal and rightful government,”she said.

The ANC, AIC, Al-Jama-ah, and other minority parties voted in support of the motion against Phalatse. Phalatsi’s urgent interdict was struck off the roll by the Johannesburg High Court. ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson Sello Enoch Dada Morero was elected as the new executive mayor.

Al- Jama-ah councilor Thapelo Amad says they welcome the new developments in the city of Johannesburg.

“We welcome the change of political administration, we hope the current administration will put the best interest of city residents ahead of themselves, we believe that the current mayor who has been an administrator in the city and worked in a political office and now is a political principle and a shareholder as an office of an executive mayor will do best to transform the residents, “said Amad.

Amad added that as Al-Jamah-ah they want sustainability and longevity to serve the people of Johannesburg.

Amad says Phalatsse going to court will not affect the current developments.