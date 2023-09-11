President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that there is much room for improvement in the country’s public service.

Writing in his weekly letter to the nation, during Public Service month, celebrated in September, Ramaphosa’ said despite this there must be recognition of the critical work done diligently by many public servants.

The President says government is embarking on far-reaching public service reforms to strengthen the capacity of the state, provide citizens with efficient frontline services and improve the quality of their lives.

Later this year, government will gazette several regulations to contribute to greater stability in the public service’s leadership, ensure that recruitment processes are more rigorous and that prospective public servants undergo competency testing before taking up positions.

According to the President the implementation of this legislative framework will improve the conditions of service for public servants and bring stability to departments that have undergone prolonged periods of uncertainty and flux.