Crime statistics for the first quarter of the year, show a 59% increase in the number of kidnappings in the country.

The insurance industry says kidnap and ransom insurance cover is growing in South Africa, as organised crime syndicates continue to target wealthy individuals and companies.

In 2016, businessman Naushad Khan was kidnapped in Cape Town and held for two months.

In 2019, businesswoman Sandra Munsamy was kidnapped in Durban and held for over 150 days. It is believed that a ransom of R140-million was allegedly paid for her release.