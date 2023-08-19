The United States might have been knocked out of the Women’s World Cup in the round of 16, but there will still be a US team on the pitch for Sunday’s final.

Referee Tori Penso, along with her two assistant referees, Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt, will officiate the Spain-England match in front of a 75,000 sell-out crowd at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

This will be Penso’s fifth match of the tournament having also took charge of two group stage matches, one round of 16 tie and the semi-final between co-hosts Australia and England.

It’s the first time the US Women’s National team has not reached the final since 2007 while Torso is also the first American to ever officiate the ultimate match.

Kick-off is at 8 PM (1000GMT) on Sunday.

