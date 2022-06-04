The re-elected ANC chairperson in Limpopo, Stanley Mathabatha says there will be no two centres of power though he will not be the premier when his term ends.

Mathabatha has been re-elected for a third term during the 10th provincial conference which is underway in Polokwane. He has received 789 votes while is contender Dickson Masemola received 389 votes.

There will be no two centres of power

Mathabatha says the conference will come up with mechanisms to monitor party’s officials deployed in government.

“Obviously, I will not go for the third term in government because there are laws in this country and the laws stipulates that you can only be premier for two terms we will not have two centre of power we will have one centre of power which is the ANC and comrades deployed in government those are some of the decision that we are going to take how do we monitor how do we oversee the comrades that we deployed in government”, Mathabatha added.

According to ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile the newly elected provincial executive committee is expected lead people properly and address challenges related to service delivery.

Mashatile further added “For now want to say to the comrades who have been elected and your we expect from you that you will lead our people properly in Limpopo focus on the challenges that our people are facing there maybe challenges of water in places roads, sort out potholes we have confident in all of you that you will be able to steer the sheep in the right direction.”

Newly elected officials

Newly elected secretary Reuben Madadzhe replaces Soviet Lekganyane while Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana replaces Danny Msiza as the Treasurer.

Initially, Msiza was on Mathabatha’s slate but couldn’t contest as he is affected by the ANC’s step aside resolution, for members who are facing criminal charges. He is allegedly involved in the looting and collapse of the VBS Mutual Bank.

Florence Radzilani and Basikopo Makamu have retained their positions as deputy chairperson and deputy secretary respectively.

Some delegates have expressed confidence in Mathabatha’s leadership.

“As Limpopo we are more than happy with the leadership of comrade Stan Mathabatha that is why we are saying he must continue to lead this particular province we are satisfied every who have a query was responded to and everyone is happy”

Video : Newly elected ANC Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha addresses delegates at the conference

The provincial elective conference, which ends on Sunday, will also elect the additional provincial executive committee members. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give closing remarks at the conference.