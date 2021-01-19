The Democratic Alliance and others have claimed that Treasury is blocking the acquisition of the vaccine doses.

The National Treasury has assured the public that there will be money to procure vaccine doses for COVID-19.

There has been concern that South Africa is falling behind in acquiring the vaccine with an estimated cost of R20 billion.

South Africa is experiencing a second wave of infections fuelled by a new variant.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered over 1.3 million infections and just over 37 000 COVID-19-related deaths.

National Treasury Director-General, Dondo Mogajane says they are looking at various financing options, but the full details of how the vaccine will be paid for will be in the Budget Speech.

He says, “The reality is that we have to look at various options and we’re looking at them and, the final option obviously will be announced on budget day, but if we have to acquire the vaccine tomorrow ( Wednesday). The President did talk about 20 million doses, if they have to be delivered tomorrow we will pay for them. We will have to use all available avenues in emergency procurement to make sure we acquire, so we cannot be blamed and people cannot say treasury is unwilling – there is nothing like that.”

Below is the full interview:



Mixed feelings

Some South Africans, among them health care workers, have mixed feelings about a COVID-19 vaccine.

They say conflicting messages on social media, especially about the side effects of the vaccine, make them skeptical about its efficacy.

In the video below, SABC Reporter Lerato Fekisi spoke to health care workers and residents in Port Elizabeth:



Vaccine Rollout Plan:

