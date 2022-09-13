Building Bridges among the Wretched of the Earth was the theme at this year’s 12th annual Steve Biko lecture at Nelson Mandela University.

This lecture coincides with what would have been Steve Biko’s 76th birthday, in December this year.

This year’s keynote speech was delivered by Dr Jeanine Ntihirageza ,founding director at the Centre for Genocide and Human rights research in Africa.

Her lecture was well received by students, learners and intellectuals alike.

Ntihirageza says there is now a call for black consciousness: “Those oppressed must first see recognise the oppression and then work together, bind together to respond to remove the oppression. Fight the oppression. But we can’t do it alone in silos it has to be done in unity. And it was that unity that Steve Biko was aiming for.”

Professor Saths Cooper, the President of the Pan-African Psychology Union shared the sentiments of the keynote speaker in his response speech: “It cannot be left to a few individuals or a few groups who have their own interests at heart but who claim they want to do things for us. They tried and I think they have failed. We need people to engage to form entities within communities to uplift themselves, to create a better environment and not wait for somebody else to do what they failed to do and what they won’t do.”