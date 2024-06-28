There is no need for a national dialogue: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi says there is no need for a national dialogue as South Africans have spoken on what needs to happen.

This comes after several organisations called for South Africans to engage in a National Dialogue that will seek to change the direction of the country.

Citizens are waiting anxiously for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his new Cabinet for the seventh administration.

Matebesi says, “This is typical, typical South Africans where we want to bring another layer into what to be an issue and a matter that our leaders should have learned from the past. South Africans have spoken. Why do we need a national dialogue about what needs to happen? But now 30 years into democracy surely most leaders do understand what is their responsibility and what a privilege it is to lead South Africa.”- Reporting by Diteboho Ntamane.

VIDEO | Prof Sethulego Matebesi weighs in on GNU: