The ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted when the country entered level 2 lockdown.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that government has no plans to ban the sale of alcohol again.

On Tuesday, South Africans across the country took to liquor stores in a bid to stock up on alcoholic beverages after a fake report that the ban could be re-imposed.

The report created alcohol panic buying at many shops across the country.

Speaking in a virtual media briefing Mbalula said despite the increased alcohol-related incidents such as drunk driving and reckless behaviour at the weekend, there was no need for the panic buying of alcohol.

He says, “In terms our daily situation and the laws of the country, there’s is nothing that will move us to the total ban of alcohol, but we have got to control the intake of alcohol because education alone, teaching people not to drink and drive is important, but that alone is not enough, we have got to curtail the over accessibility of alcohol amongst our people.”

In the video below, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is concerned Spokesperson Lungi Mtshali responds to the hoax message on the ban of alcohol:



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of the bans on the sale of alcohol and tobacco when the country entered level 2 of the lockdown earlier this month:

