The Deputy Justice Minister, John Jeffery, says SADC countries need to support each other to enhance prison oversight.

Research shows that the more than one-million people that are in prisons across Africa are kept in inhumane conditions.

He says the poor, as opposed to the rich, are more likely to suffer human rights violations.

Jeffrey says municipal by-laws also criminalise and penalise those engaged in life sustaining activities.

He was speaking in Sandton, Johannesburg, yesterday at an event that the South African Litigation Centre and other civil society groups had organised .

“If we truly want to create a caring society based on fundamental human rights we need to look closely at our Criminal Law responses. We should be paying more attention to prevention and harm reduction responses such as the establishment of shelters rather than responding in punitive ways.”

He added: “There are often alternatives that are preventative and proactive, rather than reaction and have better outcomes for society as a whole.”

The various African leaders have converged to discuss possible solutions faced in the correctional and justice system on the continent.

They say it is time the continent rethink criminal law and incarceration. Jeffrey says the criminal justice system favours the rich, and this is evident if one looks at which people are in prisons, the poor.