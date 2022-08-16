The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say there has been no justice for the victims of the Marikana Massacre.

The party has also criticised President Cyril Ramphosa’s role in demanding “concomitant action” against striking mine workers at Lonmin Mine where he served as a non-executive director.

It says his road to the presidency is paved with the blood of the deceased.

The killing of 34 workers is being commemorated today, 10 years from the date of the tragedy.

The EFF’s National Spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo says the Marikana massacre has permanently scarred South Africa.

Tambo says, “The EFF calls for compensation for the widows and children of the Marikana mineworkers. We call for the mines across the platinum belt to build houses, schools, clinics and infrastructure in Marikana.”

“We call for the 16th of August to be a public holiday, so that future generations will always know what happened on this day, that a democratic state killed people in defence of profit. No one must tire for demanding justice for the people of Marikana because this nation will never know peace until there is justice for those killed on that day.”

Today marks the 10th Anniversary of the Marikana Massacre, where the South African Police Service opened fire on Black mineworkers. May their undying spirit live long to inspire us to never betray Black people for the sake of white monopoly capitalists.#RememberMarikana pic.twitter.com/Zy0dmtGAG8 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 16, 2022

Communities

Communities who live near what is now the Sibanye-Stilwater Platinum Mine in Rustenburg in the North West say there have been little developments in their area.

They were speaking on the sidelines of the 10th commemoration of the Marikana massacre where 34 mine workers were killed.

They accuse government and the former owners of the mine Lonmin Platinum mine of making promises they could not fulfil

One resident says, “I am here in Marikana, there are no changes here. Lonmin said they will develop and help us. There is no water. All our kids here are not helped.”

Another says, “There is no development here. We are in poverty. We want money so that we can benefit. We want to take our kids to school.”

Business

Hawkers who are selling their goods at the 10th Marikana commemorations outside Rustenburg in the North West say the day is good for their business as they are able to at least make some income.

SABC News spoke to some of the hawkers who are selling food and other goods.”

One hawker says, “It is my first time here and I will be here until it’s busy and I only came to sell only for today.”

“I have come only for this day and things are going well. At least we will get something to feed our families,” another adds.

VIDEO: Dr Trevor Ngwane takes a look at the last ten years since the massacre:

