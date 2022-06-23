The Health Department has sought to reassure the public that there are treatments and vaccines available for people who become infected with Monkeypox, saying the mild disease has a very low fatality rate.

The first Monkeypox case has been detected in South Africa.

A 30-year-old man, with no travel history, was confirmed to have been infected. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease from the same family as smallpox, but much less severe.

The co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Koleka Mlisana, was speaking during a media briefing.

“There are vaccines and treatment for Monkeypox. How it presents is like flu-like symptoms and you can get lesions. So, somebody who comes with a clinical picture, it is easy to diagnose and most importantly, it is difficult to transmit. It is unlike a respiratory virus because it is by contact. That means that you will only get it when you have come into direct contact with someone who has been infected,” said Mlisana.

First case of Monkeypox detected in South Africa: Health Minister

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease from the same family as smallpox but is much less severe. It occurs mostly in remote parts of central and west African countries, near tropical rainforests.

However, there have been unusually high numbers of people infected with monkeypox outside of Africa this year with no travel links to the region.

A case of #monkeypox has been identified in South Africa. The case involves a 30-year-old male residing in the Gauteng province. Monkeypox is rarely fatal. Severe cases may occur in children, pregnant woman and in individuals that are immunocompromised https://t.co/dJ2j2aBGe1 pic.twitter.com/G9XPk0RBgI — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 23, 2022