Thembisa residents concerned as murder toll rises in Ekurhuleni

The Thembisa Community Forum in Gauteng’s Ekurhuleni has expressed concern over the recent spate of murders in the township.

In the latest incident, 23-year-old Boitumelo Mashita was shot dead in the area on Monday morning.

The woman was on her way to work just before 6am when the incident occurred.

A man suspected of killing Mashita has been found dead inside his vehicle in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The forum’s Xolani Mnisi says, “As the Thembisa Community Forum, we are greatly concerned about the recent discoveries of multiple women around Thembisa, who have been murdered.”

Mnisi says, “I think the incident from this morning (Monday) is the third, if not the fourth one, so we are really concerned about it and we are calling on the National Commissioner and the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, to really stand up because we haven’t even seen him coming to Thembisa, which is his own township.”

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