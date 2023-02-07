Frustrated residents of the embattled Thembelihle Municipality in Hopetown in Northern Cape say they will welcome any intervention from the provincial government.

The lack of service delivery which includes provision of water and proper sanitation remains a key challenge for residents.

The municipality has been dysfunctional since the 2021 local government elections with infighting among political parties affecting its day-to-day running.

The residents accuse the coalition between the EFF, Siyathemba Community Movement, FF Plus and the DA of failing them.

“Our toilets is full here in Seven De Laan. We get infections from these toilets. We don’t get work … always it is the same person who gets hired for work. We don’t get work here,” says one of the residents.

“If you can go to my location, you will see its leakages, it is water, and there is no delivery of houses. How long are we standing here? I am waiting for about 21 years, there is no water in my yard,” says another residents.

“You see the problem is there at Slaanggpar. There are no toilets whatsoever. Old people have to go to the veld,” says one of the residents.

The Northern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs says it is working around the clock to bring normality to the Thembelihle Municipality.

“Our responsibility is to work closely and give support to the municipality. That is why we are busy supporting the municipalities, failure from the side of the municipality. We have to take serious decisions around the status of the municipality,” explains MEC Bentley Vass.

