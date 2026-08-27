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The struggle may have changed, but work is far from over: De Bruyn

  • Dr Sophia Williams-De Bruyn.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

Seventy years on, the message from the last surviving leader of the 1956 Women’s March is clear: “The struggle may have changed, but the work is far from over.”

Dr Sophia Williams-De Bruyn joined thousands of women who marched to the Union Buildings against apartheid’s pass laws.

Her legacy was honoured by the University of South Africa and the South African Council of Churches.

The event brought together veterans of the struggle and a new generation being called on to carry the baton forward.

The 1956 Women’s March was one of the defining moments in South Africa’s struggle against apartheid. Seventy years on, its legacy is being carried forward at Unisa’s Tshwane campus under the theme: “Passing the Baton: 70 Years of Courage, Collective Action and Herstory.”

UNISA’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, outlined the significance of the event.

“And for us as the university, we have thought it is important for us to have, to bring women, women from different churches, young women from different student structures, women from different political party systems, women intellectuals, to engage in a reflexive arena, to pay tribute and to express gratitude to the courageous women whose baton or leadership has enabled us to enjoy the freedom and democracy that South Africa celebrates today.”

A sentiment echoed by the First Vice President of the South African Council of Churches, Lulama Ntuta, “The women in the church still play a very significant role in making sure that justice is realized in our context, in our communities, in our country. We don’t only pray, but also we are moved to actually work and put action in making sure that our places of prayer, places of work are places where women feel heard, women feel that they can be elevated, women feel that they can really showcase their talents and for who they are, they can be appreciated and be seen.”

South African Activist, Dr De-Bruyn gave her perspective on passing on the baton from the older to the younger generation.

“To the many young women and men, the future is in your hands. You are free today. Although you have other enemies, we, of the 1956 generation, had one enemy, and that was the enemy of oppression. But you, young women and men of the future, your oppression is many, and all the ills that I have been speaking about, the poverty, the gender-based violence, the corruption, the homelessness, the joblessness, our street children, and so many. Those are the enemies that you must prepare for and for which the baton was handed over,” she said.

And that was the message of the commemoration: honouring the women of 1956 is not simply about remembering the past; it is about what the next generation does with the freedom they fought for.

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