The South African men’s cricket team trail Australia by 371 runs after rain brought an early end to play on day three in Melbourne.

Shortly before Tea, the Aussies declared on 575 for the loss of eight wickets, in reply to the Proteas’ first innings total of 189.

DAY 3 | STUMPS 🛑 Rain brings an early end to the day. Day 4 starts at 01:00 CAT as we trail Australia by a further 371 runs

Anrich Nortje finished with bowling figures of three for 92 in 25 overs.

Trailing the hosts by 386 runs, South Africa lost their opener and captain, Dean Elgar for a duck in only the second over. But with the score on 15 for one, rain forced the players off the field, and stumps were eventually called.

Sarel Erwee on 7, and Theunis de Bruyn on six, will resume the Proteas’ second innings on day four.