Efficient Group Economist Dawie Roodt says that even though government resources are already stretched, the state should spend more money on fighting corruption.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa handed his plan for the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture report to Parliament.

They included the establishment of a new independent anti-corruption agency.

Roodt says reducing the number of ministers can save money.

He says government’s ability to find money to implement the recommendations is crucial for the country’s economy.

“Additionally, there is a good possibility that South Africa will be greylisted, to do with corruption and money laundering. So we have to prove serious about fighting corruption, so I’m afraid to say that we can’t afford this really, but can’t afford not to do it .”

‘Urgency’

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo says this is the moment for government to act with a great sense of urgency.

“The President accepts that this is a damning report. It’s a moment for South Africa to reset and strengthen our system of constitutional governance and the one thing I found lacking is the sense of urgency in terms of how the government is going to respond to the range of issues that the president covered.”

