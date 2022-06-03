The Sigcau Royal family has appointed a regent to lead the AmaMpondo aseQaukeni. A unanimous decision was taken to appoint Dumelani Sigcau as regent after the death of King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau.

The king passed away at a Durban hospital on Tuesday.

The family spokesperson, Prince Mzwandile Maraqana, says Dumelani will lead for 21 days only and then a new king will be appointed. Maraqana says they will communicate their decision to the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC Xolile Nqatha.

“Prince Dumelani Sigcau is the uncle to the late king. Remember, the king is born out of the Kimbili house, so Prince Dumelani comes from that house. In fact there are three of them that are surviving, so we have unanimously agreed that he must act in the meanwhile,” says Maraqana.

VIDEO: Sigcau Royal family appoints a regent to lead the AmaMpondo aseQaukeni

Funeral date set

Meanwhile, the family of the late Amampondo king has set the 17th of June as a date for his funeral. Maraqana says they will now communicate with the relevant stakeholders.

“Depending on the availability of the President, in terms of his diary but however, this, we’ll communicate with the office of the Premier so that the Premier can communicate with the office of the Presidency together with the office of CoGTA minister.”