UPDATE: Search for the fishermen who went missing called off

The search for the 11 fishermen who went missing when their vessel sank in Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard has been called off. The fishermen went missing after a 35-meter-long deep-sea fishing vessel, Lepant, sank off Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard.

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Minister Barbara Creecy, says she has received the news with deep sadness.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon.

There were 20 crew members on board when the tragedy unfolded. Nine crew members were rescued.

Creecy says the families have been informed and are receiving professional counselling and support.

SAMSA’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Cape Town together with other stakeholders made the decision to call off the search.