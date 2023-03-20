President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for South Africans to safeguard their freedom and their guaranteed rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

In his weekly newsletter, the President says the right to protest does not supersede the rights of those who choose not to demonstrate.

This as the Economic Freedom Fighters-led (EFF) nationwide shutdown prompted protests across the country.

The party is calling for the President’s resignation and an end to rolling blackouts.

National Shutdown | Security cluster responding to an imaginary shutdown: Matshiqi

The President has used his weekly newsletter to reiterate Government’s no-tolerance approach to lawlessness as protests calling for his resignation reverberate around the country.

The strike action erupted last night and is expected to continue throughout the day. However, Ramaphosa says demonstrations should be peaceful.

And on the eve of Human Rights Day, the President says the protection of the rights of others is sacrosanct.

The Commander in Chief of the armed forces has deployed over 3-thousand soldiers across the country – a move he has defended.

Ramaphosa says Government will always have measures in place to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected.

National Shutdown | Update from OR Tambo International Airport