A candidate shortlisted for the position of Public Protector (PP), Johannah Ledwaba, says she thinks the public does not have enough awareness of the office of the PP.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee, set up to select and recommend the next PP, is busy with a second day of interviewing the eight candidates short- listed for the position.

Ledwaba is a magistrate, who worked her way up from being a cleaner.

She says something that she would pay attention to, is to create more awareness of the office of the PP.

“I went to so many young people, I asked them, ‘Do you know PP?’ They said no. I asked ‘Do you know legal aid?’ Yes, they know about that, but the PP, they did not know. Let me tell you, few people knew.”

Meanwhile, a former head of Human Resources at the National Intelligence Agency and candidate for the position of Public Protector, Muvhango Lukhaimane says she was not aware of the covert operations of the agency.

Lukhaimane is being interviewed by Parliament’s ad hoc committee, set up to select and recommend the next PP.

Lukhaimane was at the NIA between 2005 and 2012.

She was asked about her knowledge of the time when former Intelligence boss, Arthur Fraser, set up a parallel structure inside the agency.

Lukhaimane says she only had knowledge after the fact.

“I have knowledge of that today. I was not required to have knowledge of it at the time. There is a difference between recruiting for an overt and covert side of things. I cannot have knowledge about recruiting a source for example.”

