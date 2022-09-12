South Africa’s national cricket team has suffered an embarrassing 2-1 series defeat in the three-match Test series against England in the United Kingdom. The Proteas lost the third and final Test at the Oval in London, comprehensively by nine wickets.

It was somewhat of mere formality as England coasted to an emphatic victory within the first half an hour of play on day five of the final Test at the Oval.

Resuming on 97 without loss, the hosts needed just 33 more runs to win with openers Alex Lees unbeaten on 32 and Zak Crawley on 57. They added just eight runs to the total before Kagiso Rabada struck, trapping Lees leg before for 39.

The only consolation wicket the hapless tourists would take in England’s second innings as they were outplayed in all departments eventually slumping to a nine-wicket loss. In complete contrast to the first Test of the series at Lord’s where the tourists won by an innings and 12 runs.

“What helped us at Lords was good first innings with bat in hand, we need to be point blank about it, we never executed the runs like we wanted to first-innings runs are so big in the UK, its big around the world and we’ve failed in that department and as much as you need 20 wickets to win a Test you need runs on the board,” says Dean Elgar, Proteas captain.

Seamer Rabada, the spearhead of the Proteas bowling attack who took 14 scalps over the three Tests, including a five-wicket haul at Lord’s earned the South African player of the series award.

“It seemed like every game was decided from the toss. We won the toss at Lords and things went our way In hindsight, we’ll take a lot of learnings out of this, we are a young team, including myself a lot of learning to take moving forward we look to get better and string more wins overall as well as a team there are a lot of talented individuals. It’s just about playing together as a team and the world is our oyster,” says Kagiso Rabada, Proteas seamer.

The Proteas’ next assignment is a white-ball Tour of India starting later this month before the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia gets underway in October.