The process of extraditing Rajesh and Atul Gupta to South Africa will now have to unfold following their arrest in Dubai.

The Ministry of Justice has since confirmed their arrest.

South African authorities say they will cooperate with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates.

The Gupta brothers are alleged to be the architects of state capture when former President Jacob Zuma was still at the helm. They are also implicated in hundreds of millions of rands in corrupt deals at Eskom and Transnet, among others.

SABC News International Editor Sophie Mokoena says it might take time for the Gupta brothers to be extradited to South Africa.

“The South African government has been negotiating with the United Arab Emirates in terms of revoking the extradition treaty to ensure that they are sent back to South Africa. But it is still going to take time because then the process of extradition will have to kick-in, and it depends how the United Arab Emirates will handle this. For example, with Bushiri we are still struggling to bring Bushiri back to South Africa just here around the corner in Malawi. Therefore the United Arab Emirates is going to be more difficult.” says Mokoena.

