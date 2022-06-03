The Pretoria Central police members who are arrested for allegedly robbing the foreign nationals who were on their way to the Home Affairs office in the CBD will appear in court soon.

The SAPS suspects were arrested in anm intelligence operation driven by multi-disciplinary tea compromising of the Tactical Operations Management Section, Tshwane Metro Police, Pretorian Saturation Unit and Crime Intelligence.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said it is alleged that the police members would desert their post whilst on duty and pry on their targets before pouncing in their victims.”

“When suspects approached Fountains Circle, they pounced on their un-suspecting victims and robbed them. As they were about to leave the scene, the legitimate team poured on them wherein four suspects were arrested and two others jumped out their vehicle and fled on foot.”

The said suspects were taken to the police station, and the station commander contacted the other two SAPS member who were part of this robbery who fled the scene.

“Instead of arresting the two cops on arrival, the station commander confiscated the alleged loot and returned with it into the station then fled. Whilst the alleged rotten potatoes were on their way to the cells, one of them fled.”

The police members are charged with robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and defeating the ends of justice.

