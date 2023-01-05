ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula says the president is busy applying his mind on a possible cabinet reshuffle, following the ANC’s National Elective Conference.

The conference, which was adjourned in December and resumed today, saw the likes of Deputy President, David Mabuza, unable to get re-elected into the ANC National Executive Committee.

The list of failed contenders to the NEC also includes some cabinet ministers. Mbalula says after the January 8th statement this weekend, the ANC will prepare for a Cabinet Lekgotla where a way forward on a cabinet reshuffle will be determined.

Addressing the media, during the hybrid national conference of the ANC in Bloemfontein Mbalula says, “The President is also looking at the issue of replacement in Cabinet. So in the next week after this conference and the January 8th Statement, we are hard at work in terms of the new restructuring.”

“We are hard at work in terms of the government structure in terms of the cabinet, how is it going to look like…the president would have applied his mind in terms of these issues. We’ll be hard at work in terms of preparing for cabinet Lekgotla and the ANC Lekgotla.”

Mbalula confirmed that following some delays, the second leg of the 55th National Conference has officially begun in Bloemfontein.

All other nine provinces of the ANC have been connected through a hybrid system with more than four thousand delegates in attendance.

Mbalula says the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has already delivered his opening remarks to the conference, which will continue non-stop until the early hours of Friday morning.

He says the different committee discussion outcomes will be presented to the conference and will pave the way forward for the ANC in terms of Governance.

Mbalula says, “The hybrid conference of the ANC had begun at half past ten on the dot. And we are connected with all our provinces, orderly as it is, we are on track. We’re looking forward to a robust engagement in terms of the discussions at this conference.”

VIDEO | here is the live stream of the Conference

Meanwhile, the ANC in Free State says it feels honoured to be hosting the party’s conference.

The party’s Interim Provincial Committee spokesperson Oupa Khoabane says, “As the Free State, we’re happy that the second leg of the conference is held here, in the Free State. This is a conference of its own kind, which is held in two different provinces. The first leg in Gauteng, the second leg in the Free State, but the second leg is held through hybrid.”

Additional reporting by Refilwe Mekoa.