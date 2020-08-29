Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says the path to prosperity in South Africa will be an arduous and treacherous one, but South Africans have the responsibility to vote in the party that will lead the country in the right direction.

Mashaba addressed the virtual launch of his new party, ACTION SA, earlier on Saturday.

He outlined some of the changes his party will embark on if voted into power and said educational and labour reforms will form the key elements of his reform programme.

Mashaba’s full address below:

“We will reform the labour laws of our country and end the stronghold the trade unions have had over our government, we will remove every barrier in the way of small business. The cornerstone of our economic offer will be the establishment of free trade zones located near areas of high unemployment, we will not treat the private sector as adversaries but as partners in the work of employing every single South African. We will take these abandoned factories and we will put them out to the private sector with the incentive to recommission them and employ more people.”

