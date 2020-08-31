The build-up to the NEC meeting has been marred by controversy, including an exchange of letters between party president, Cyril Ramaphosa and the former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC will on Monday afternoon brief the media and the nation on the outcomes of the special meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee held at the weekend.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa and Secretary-General Ace Magashule are expected to appear before the ANC’s Integrity Commission soon over the CR17 campaign funding and comments made over corruption respectively.

Other persons implicated in corruption include Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

The build-up to the special NEC meeting was marred by a lot fighting through open letters by former President Jacob Zuma lashing out at Ramaphosa and Tony Yengeni also writing a letter calling on Ramaphosa to step aside pending an investigation on the CR17 campaign donations.

Meanwhile, Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana says Ramaphosa’s term in office, as well as the rule of the ANC, hang in the balance as public outrage grows over corruption allegations that have plagued members of the party.

“Public outrage is the difference this time around, this President promised us a different ANC altogether. You can’t have people stealing money in the second year of your presidency when you promised something different, so it’s like you have no authority at all. So his entire reputation, his entire presidency depends on him acting. The ANC always fudges issues because you have a lot of corrupt people in the ANC so they wouldn’t allow a decisive measure or turn against corruption because it then implicates everybody.

In the video below, Ramaphosa calls on ANC leaders charged with corruption to step aside: