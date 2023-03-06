The murder trial of two brothers linked to suspected racially motivated violence in Phoenix during the 2021 July unrest, is set to resume in the Durban High Court on Monday.

Dylan and Ned Govender are facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with an attack on a group of men in a suburban street.

The violence in Phoenix caused an outcry after at least 36 people died.

Last week, the Durban High Court heard that a police task team into violence in Phoenix is looking for two more suspects in connection with the attack in which the Govenders are implicated.

The cross-examination of a member of the police task team Nhlakanipho Ngcobo is expected to continue on Monday.

The video below is reporting on the previous court appearance: