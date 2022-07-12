The late Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter, Bulelani Koyo has been remembered as a passionate musician, whose love for choral music helped put it back on the national map.

Friends, family, and colleagues celebrated his life during a moving memorial service. Koyo, fondly known as “BK The Maestro, passed away last week after battling liver cancer.

Remembered in true Koyo style, with music, dance, and laughter, celebrating a life well-lived. He was not only a renowned gospel artist and chorister, but he was also a respected radio presenter. He joined the SABC in 2008 presenting iiKwayara eziphambili on Sundays. He was later assigned to present funeral notices and book reading slots.

The station’s programme manager Masixole Mdingane says Koyo made a big difference at the station.

“Koyo played a pivotal role at Umhlobo Wenene, especially in terms of giving choral music a platform to be the well-known genre it is today. Because of his love for choral music he won various radio awards for his radio show,” says Mdingane.

His colleagues Gwiba Nkonki and Thozamile Nyhakathya spoke fondly of his personality and kindness.

“Oh what a professional guy, he was so passionate about his work. He would be the first person in at work and the last person to leave. He wanted to make sure that everything concerning his work was of the highest calibre. He loved his family and friends so much and was very supportive,” says Nkonki.

“Koyo was a very jovial guy and also very intelligent. He loved his job so much, so much so that he nurtured other young presenters wanting them to be well-known presenters like him one day. He took his job very seriously and you could see in his passion for choral music that it was what he lived for,” says Nyhakathya.

His aunt, Reverend Nontsikelelo Koyo says it is hard to deal with his death but they will hold on to the lovely memories of him.

“As a family, it is such a painful time for us. We are trying to cope the best way we can but it’s not easy. But as a family, we will hold onto his laughter. He was such a funny guy, always making jokes. He would even wear my dresses and act like a girl just to make all of us laugh. He loved us so much. We will miss him so much,” says Nontsikelelo Koyo.

Umhlobo Wenene FM listeners continue to send their condolences and sharing their fond memories of Koyo on social media.

His funeral will be held in Fort Beaufort on Thursday. Reporting by Yolanda Kapile