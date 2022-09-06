The M19 and other roads around Reservoir Hills in Durban that were affected by this Tuesday morning’s service delivery protest are now open to traffic.

The disgruntled protesters had barricaded roads with burning tyres causing traffic delays. They were demanding better living conditions.

Metro police spokesperson Boyce Zungu says the situation is now back to normal following a discussion between the demonstrators and eThekwini municipality officials.

“Currently, the situation is back to normal and all roads are cleared now and DSW are on the scene. The municipality officials came to address the demonstrators. The demonstrations or grievances are based on service delivery protest.”