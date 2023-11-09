Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The editor of Viewfinder, a website investigating police brutality, Daneel Knoetze says the leadership in the SAPS is lacking.

This comes after two witnesses who were about to testify in a case against four police officers accused of aggravated assault were shot dead near the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, north of Johannesburg yesterday.

In July, eight VIP protection officers who were caught on video beating up civilians on the side of the N1 highway have returned to work after their suspension lapsed.

Knoetze says in light of the IPID Amendment Act that is being deliberated in Parliament, they have identified two fundamental drivers they are elevating.

He says, “The one is that IPID is completely overwhelmed. They take in between 5 and 6 000 cases a year. But in the most recent financial year, in the 2022/23 financial year it’s actually more than 46 000 cases. What happens of course then is that many cases get neglected and never see the light of day.”

“The second issue is that police mismanagement is very reluctant to both proactively enforce discipline in high standards, but also to enact and initiate disciplinary proceedings on the basis of the few cases where IPID does make recommendations on the basis of solid evidence that somebody should be held accountable.”

