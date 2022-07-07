The civil society organisation, The Green Connection, says it supports the call by the Electricity Governance Initiative of South Africa (EGSA) for the Minister of Energy, Gwede Mantashe to implement renewable energy as soon as possible.

The organisation’s Strategic Lead, Liz McDaid says in an open letter the Minister has been given 10 days to heed the call to immediately issue determinations for the procurement of 13 600 megawatts of renewable energy.

“The Green Connection supports the EGSA’s urgent call to the Minister of Energy, Gwede Mantashe that the balance of renewable energy in the electricity plan, the IRP 2019 be brought onto the grid as soon as possible. We’re in an electricity crisis and the Minister needs to shift from worrying about fossil fuels and implement renewable energy now,” says McDaid.

