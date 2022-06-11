The Grammy Awards will have five new categories starting from the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony which will be hosted in 2023, organisers said on Thursday. The Recording Academy which presents the prestigious awards annually announced that the following new categories will be effective from next year:

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical which will recognise the written excellence, profession and art of song-writing honouring non-performing and non-producing songwriters.

Best Alternative Music Performance is a tracks and singles category which will recognise the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance is also a category for tracks and singles and will recognise recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance.

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media will be awarded for excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album is an album category recognising excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.

In addition to these categories, a new Special Merit Award will be given out for Best Song for Social Change. Other amendments include changes to the GRAMMY Awards entry and voting processes.

Keeping up the evolution of music

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr, said they are excited to honour a more diverse selection of music creators through the introduction of the new award categories and to promote change progress and collaboration.

“The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry,” said Mason Jr.

Introducing this year’s updates to the GRAMMY Awards process! 🎶 These updates will apply to the entire submission, nominations, and voting process for the 65th #GRAMMYs and include new Categories, a new Special Merit Award, Category amendments, and more.https://t.co/hYKasZLRJT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 9, 2022