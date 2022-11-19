The GOOD party in the Western Cape has called on the South African National Taxi Council, Santaco, to take steps to avoid negatively impacting the matric exams when they embark on their planned stay-away next week.

Santaco announced the stay-away in reaction to the provincial government’s decision to end its Blue Dot Taxi programme, citing budget constraints. The Blue Dot Taxi initiative was piloted last year, as an incentive programme to reward improved driving behaviour and service quality. GOOD National Organiser, Shaun August, says the stay-away comes at a crucial time for the matrics and has asked Santaco to proceed with caution.

“While we recognise and respect the right to protest, this action comes at a crucial time for our youth and their futures. The taxi industry accounts for 75% of the provincial public transport machinery and is therefore critical for matriculants and school going children to access exam centres for their final examinations.”

“The class of 2022 fully experienced the impacts of Covid-19 and had their schooling career upended towards the end of their secondary academic journey”,says August.

✏️ SANTACO is planning a protest against the decision by the Western Cape government to end the Blue Dot Taxi program. We call on all stakeholders to take the necessary steps to avoid negatively impacting this year’s final matric examinations. https://t.co/5jufnrX131 — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) November 18, 2022