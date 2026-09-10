‘The golden opportunity to have a leader to save SAFA’: Nonkonyana

With only a few days remaining before the South African Football Association (SAFA) elective congress, the focus is on the delegates who will choose the future leadership of South African football.

Former SAFA Vice President, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, says this is an excellent opportunity for SAFA to review its leadership, management approach, and the future of the sport.

He says the upcoming election should not focus solely on the two presidential candidates, but rather on what type of leadership the election could bring to South African football.

“Indeed, the 2026 SAFA elections present a golden opportunity for South African football to return to its noble goal of transforming SAFA into a source of national pride.”

Meanwhile, Nonkonyana says he endorses Sandile Zungu for the SAFA presidency, based on what he can provide.

“I applaud the decision of Mr Sandile Zungu. He is presenting SAFA and the nation with the golden opportunity to have a leader to save SAFA. I have no hesitation to endorse his candidacy. Zungu has a proven record in football.”

X | @SABCNews | SAFA presidential candidate Sandile Zungu has saluted all the regions and football leaders behind his campaign, saying they have had to fight off some strong resistance and threats to reach this stage of the campaign. https://t.co/bM07MH3yxw pic.twitter.com/tSV9mZNq8f

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 9, 2026

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