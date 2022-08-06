Gauteng Education Department says about 600 thousand online applications for grades 1 and 8 have been processed successfully so far.

The 2023 online registration for public schools’ placement experienced technical glitches when it went live on July 22.

It will close on August 19. Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona explains the selection criteria.



“The more you are closer to a school, that’s when you are going to be prioritised, you know when we place we take the home address within the feeder zone and the second one is a sibling, if there’s a sibling at that school or a previous school will also be considered because you’ll find that some of the children are in the primary school in town or the suburbs but they stay in the township,” said Mabona.

He added: “ So using a previous school will see that this child is here probably doing English and Afrikaans so you can’t take that child to township so we will also prioritise, then the third one is the work address, those that are closer to work,”

In July, MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi held a media briefing ahead of the launch outlining the changes to the system. Lesufi said they have upgraded the technical capacity to manage demand.

“We have made a single application, we have also upgraded our technical side to allow 40 000 people concurrently. Also, 120 applications can be done per hour.”