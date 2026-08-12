OPINION | Gauteng Health delays 24-hour Cosmo City clinic

By Mzukona Mantshontsho

Public Health Facilities in South Africa are buckling under the strain as overwhelmed health workers struggle to meet the health needs of burgeoning populations. Budgets required to deliver essential services are shrinking, leaving many health workers without full-time contracts. This situation leads to poor work environments in the nation’s hospitals.

Reflecting on the rapid growth of the local community, I, as a resident of Cosmo City in Extension 6, have identified what has worked, what has fallen short, and what lessons can be drawn to help improve life in Cosmo City. Its residents, aware of the need for a proper health facility, are deeply frustrated by the Gauteng Department of Health’s inability to provide such a resource.

The Current Situation

Cosmo City has a mobile clinic that was donated by Samsung through the Provincial Department of Health in 2013. It is open from Monday to Friday between 7.30 am and 4 pm.

The Cosmo City Mobile Clinic provides:

Consultation of minor ailments,

Monitoring of Chronic Diseases,

Antenatal Care,

Post-natal Care,

Reproductive Health,

HIV/AIDS Counselling and Testing,

Immunisation (for children between 6 weeks and 12 years),

Door-to-door home-based care, and

Referrals for free male circumcision.

Sister Theodorah Khumalo, Sister in Charge of the Cosmo City Mobile Clinic when it was handed over, confirmed that at that time they attended to about 120 patients per day or close to 2,400 per month. The clinic is not open on weekends and public holidays. I do not have a figure for how many patients they attend to daily, as the Cosmo City Mobile Clinic Manager, Mr Masipa, did not respond to that question, nor did the Gauteng Department of Health.

Sister Theodorah Khumalo insisted that there is a dire need for a hospital in the area as patients are sent as far away as Krugersdorp (Yussuf Dadoo Hospital) and Coronation Hospital in the Raheema Moosa District. You need a car to travel to these health facilities. The driving distance from Cosmo City to Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp is 24.6 km with an estimated travel time of about 34 minutes. The driving distance from Cosmo City to Coronation Hospital is 26.8 kilometres.

In an effort to get a sense of how the mobile facility is doing in terms of staff capacity, staff health and wellness, resources, and the number of daily walk-in patients, I contacted Mr Masipa, the Cosmo City Mobile Clinic Manager, in October 2025. However, my attempt proved fruitless as he referred me to the Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH).

Context of a vision for a Cosmo City Holistic Wellness Centre

Perfect Start Ministries, a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) based in Cosmo City, had a dream of building a Cosmo City Holistic Wellness Centre at the corner of Tuvalu Crescent and Australia Street, in Extension 4. Founder member of the NPO, Muzi Nkosi, says it is currently helping around 100 vulnerable children with food from a garden located on a 20,079 square metre (about two hectares) plot of land given to the NPO through a grant from the Johannesburg Property Council.

The outcomes of the meeting made it clear that:

Cosmo City needs a 24-hour Health Facility for the residents.

The Gauteng Department of Health had not yet secured land for the facility.

The Department currently has no budget for it.

Perfect Start Ministries does have the land where a health facility can be built.

The Gauteng Department of Health must explain why it had claimed to have found a suitable plot but later admitted that it did not have any such land. How did that happen?

The Gauteng Department of Health has never fulfilled any of its commitments, even though it claims to have prioritised the building of a 24-hour Cosmo City Health Facility ever since 2004.

In his most recent submission to me, Nkosi plainly states that the Public Protector has failed the residents of Cosmo City.

The latest response to me from the Gauteng Health Department says: “The project is currently on hold due to site issues and financial reprioritisation”.

Speaking to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) following a sitting to attend to petitions on Friday 13 March 2026, the petitioner is Mr Amon Mbatha, an adult male who resides in Cosmo City. He submitted a petition on behalf of the Ward 100 community, Cosmo City, Johannesburg.

He said that Cosmo City was established over twenty (20) years ago as a mixed-income housing development that accommodates forty thousand (40 000) households. He noted that since its establishment, the community has grown beyond initial assessments and now boasts a population of more than 1.5 million people.

Mbatha further said a petition with 500 signatures raising these issues was sent to ANC Ward 100 Councillor, Lyborn Ndou. He never responded to the petition.

In October 2025, I questioned Ward 100 ANC Councillor Lyborn Ndou about the provision of a 24-hour Cosmo City Health Facility, before I heard of the petition from Mr Amon Mbatha. He said land had been allocated for this purpose next to the Cosmo City Fire Station. Responding to a follow-up question, he claimed that the population of Cosmo City was around half a million.

I visited the Department and was introduced to Weyland Pooe, who said Tinyiko Manyisa, head of the Department, would be willing to assist. Unfortunately, two weeks later when I followed up, Tinyiko Manyisa said he had left the department and referred me to Pinkie Numa.

The Health Department sent me a form to fill in before my questions could be answered. Its self-imposed deadline was 31 days. This period lapsed without any response, so I followed up once again. The official reply (see below) finally arrived eight months later.

“The City of Johannesburg should sign the land donation agreement of Erf 9009, title deed T84474/2007, South Africa Drive, next to the Cosmo City Fire Station, Cosmo City and issue Resolution and sign the Permission to Occupy and Build (PTOB). To date, the PTOB has only been signed by GDID, and Joburg Property Company (JPC) has not signed the РТОВ. According to JPC, the process of signing the PTOB and obtaining approval to donate the site from the City of Johannesburg involves Joburg Property Company obtaining comments from various departments within the Municipality and a Council Resolution to finalise the donation agreement and sign the PTOВ. To date, JPC has not received any comments and council resolution as stated above. It is not clear as to when Council sittings are scheduled and when JPC will obtain comments and approvals from various departments.”

This is the Health Department that claimed to have prioritised the Cosmo City 24-hour Health Facility since 2004.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) is still waiting for Municipal approval to enable the Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH) to commence with planning of the project. Planning can only begin once the council resolution has been issued and Permission to Occupy and Build (PTOB) signed by the Municipality.

“The project was delayed due to the unavailability of a suitable site in the area, and the process to acquire South Africa Drive Cosmo City owned by the City of Johannesburg,” says the Gauteng Department of Health.

“In July 2016, GDID, on behalf of GDOH, requested CoJ through the Joburg Property Company for the donation of Erf 9009 for the purpose of building a new Cosmo City 24-hour Health Facility.

“In April 2017, the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) issued an Agreement of Sale and Purchase to be signed by the Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH). In September 2017, GDOH requested GDID to enter into an Agreement with JPC as a custodian of Assets mandated to sign land sale or donation agreements. The transaction required that Treasury approve the donation in line with Treasury Regulation 21.3.1. In March 2018, GPT approved GDID to accept the land donation.”

In December 2018, the Joburg Property Company (JPC) issued Permission to Occupy and Build (PTOB). Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) signed the PTOB and, together with GPT, signed a donation acceptance letter.

The Gauteng Department of Health said that priority should be given to the planning of the Cosmo City 24-hour Health Facility as soon as the City of Johannesburg issues the long-awaited documentation. It further notes that construction of the facility has been high on the departmental agenda since 2004.

Mzukona Mantshontsho is the founder of Yo School Magazine. He wrote this article with the assistance of a grant provided by the Wits Centre of Journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand. The opinions held are those of the author.