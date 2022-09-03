Image: Twitter @MyANC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa meets and greets residents of Delmas as he leads the Letsema Campaign in Mpumalanga Province on Saturday afternoon.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the party in Mpumalanga to send delegates who will engage robustly at the upcoming 55th National Elective Conference in December 2022.

A renewal project

He says the ANC needs to intensify its renewal project and regain its glory at a societal level.

Ramaphosa told ANC members gathered in Delmas, Mpumalanga during his Letsema Campaign, that the future of the ANC is entirely dependent on the branches.

“Comrades we will be focusing on the renewal of the ANC. And this one we are treating as matter of urgency because it is necessary for the ANC to renew itself. Because the challenges we are facing as the ANC have been detailed, sesikhulume ngazo kakhulu…they are in our resolutions, they are in our declarations, they are in many documents.”

Credit: Abongile Dumako